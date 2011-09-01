MADRID, Sept 1 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNICAS REUNIDAS (TRE.MC)

Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas (TRE.MC) reported net profit fell by 13.5 percent in the first half of the year due to a falling U.S. dollar and higher tax payments.

[ID:nLDE77U04V]

The company will hold a conference call with analysts at 1400 GMT.

For today's European market outlook double click on [.EU].

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click [HOT-ES]

For Spanish language market report double click on [.MES]

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on [.EU]