MADRID, Sept 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.

REPSOL (REP.MC)

Mexico's Pemex will issue debt to finance a bigger stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol (REP.MC), Pemex Chief Executive Juan Jose Suarez said on Thursday.

The Argentine government still has a golden share in Repsol's YPF subsidiary and may use it to block Sacyr's bid to increase its influence in Repsol through its alliance with Mexico's Pemex, El Economista said, without citing sources.

SACYR SVO.MC

The Spanish builder's deadline for automatically rolling over an outstanding loan for some 5 billion euros, taken out to buy its 20-percent stake in Repsol, expired on July 31, Cinco Dias said citing financial sources.

Sacyr is in talks with creditor banks and has untl Dec. 21 to renegotiate the loan, the daily added.

CAM (CAHM.MC)

The bank which was intervened in by the central bank in July may need 1 billion euros in public funds to shore up its capital, in addition to some 2.8 billion already provided, Cinco Dias said, citing sources close to the process.

ECONOMY

Spain Labour Ministry publishes August jobless figures.

Spain parliament approves amendment to constitution.

