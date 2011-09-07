MADRID, Sept 7 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

Spain's Treasury has called a surprise meeting for Wednesday afternoon with the country's 22 market making banks to discuss the markets situation and the European Central Bank's bond buying, Expansion said, citing a source at one of the banks.

No-one at the Treasury was available for comment.

BANKING SECTOR

SANTANDER (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC)

Spain's big banks have postponed plans to issue debt due to the current market volatility, Cinco Dias newspaper said on Wednesday, citing unnamed financial sources.

Both Santander and BBVA were considering taking advantage of the window which opened in the market at the end of August when several international banks issued bonds, but have now put plans on hold, the newspaper said. No-one at the banks were available for comment.

REPSOL (REP.MC), SACYR SVO.MC, PEMEX PEMEX.UL, GAS NATURAL (GAS.MC)

A minority shareholder group asked Spain's securities watchdog to investigate a recent pact by heavyweight shareholders in oil firm Repsol designed to boost their influence on its board. [ID:nLDE7850DW]

Meanwhile, Gas Natural asked energy sector regulator CNE to be included in a probe requested by Repsol into the alliance formed by Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex. [ID:nWEA3311]

REPSOL (REP.MC)

Repsol has sent a delegation to Libya to discuss resuming its operations there as soon as possible [ID:nLDE7850JD]

TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)

Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica said on Tuesday that a restructuring that will scrap the standalone status of its Spanish division would not inhibit transparency about performance in its home market. [ID:nLDE785055]

