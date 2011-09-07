MADRID, Sept 7 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Spain's Treasury has called a surprise meeting for Wednesday
afternoon with the country's 22 market making banks to discuss
the markets situation and the European Central Bank's bond
buying, Expansion said, citing a source at one of the banks.
No-one at the Treasury was available for comment.
BANKING SECTOR
SANTANDER (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC)
Spain's big banks have postponed plans to issue debt due to
the current market volatility, Cinco Dias newspaper said on
Wednesday, citing unnamed financial sources.
Both Santander and BBVA were considering taking advantage of
the window which opened in the market at the end of August when
several international banks issued bonds, but have now put plans
on hold, the newspaper said. No-one at the banks were available
for comment.
REPSOL (REP.MC), SACYR SVO.MC, PEMEX PEMEX.UL, GAS
NATURAL (GAS.MC)
A minority shareholder group asked Spain's securities
watchdog to investigate a recent pact by heavyweight
shareholders in oil firm Repsol designed to boost their
influence on its board. [ID:nLDE7850DW]
Meanwhile, Gas Natural asked energy sector regulator CNE to
be included in a probe requested by Repsol into the alliance
formed by Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex. [ID:nWEA3311]
REPSOL (REP.MC)
Repsol has sent a delegation to Libya to discuss resuming
its operations there as soon as possible [ID:nLDE7850JD]
TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)
Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica said on Tuesday that a
restructuring that will scrap the standalone status of its
Spanish division would not inhibit transparency about
performance in its home market. [ID:nLDE785055]
