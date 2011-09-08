MADRID, Sept 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

JAZZTEL JAZ.MC, ORANGE FTE.PA, VODAFONE (VOD.L)

Major telecom providers competing with Telefonica (TEF.MC) are holding talks on the possibility of sharing the cost of laying out an alternative fibre optic network, several newspapers reported.

ECONOMY

The number of tourists visiting Spain has risen 7 pct year-on-year in the 8 months to August, according to preliminary data quoted by newspaper Cinco Dias.

