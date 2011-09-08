MADRID, Sept 8 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
JAZZTEL JAZ.MC, ORANGE FTE.PA, VODAFONE (VOD.L)
Major telecom providers competing with Telefonica (TEF.MC)
are holding talks on the possibility of sharing the cost of
laying out an alternative fibre optic network, several
newspapers reported.
ECONOMY
The number of tourists visiting Spain has risen 7 pct
year-on-year in the 8 months to August, according to preliminary
data quoted by newspaper Cinco Dias.
For today's European market outlook double click on [.EU].
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on .IBEX
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click [HOT-ES]
For Spanish language market report double click on [.MES]
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on [.EU]