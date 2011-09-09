MADRID, Sept 9 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
Friday is a public holiday in the city of Madrid. Financial
markets are open.
ABERTIS (ABE.MC), ACS (ACS.MC), SACYR SVO.MC
The government is studying the possibility of extending the
concession period of profitable motorways run by Abertis units
Aumar and Acesa in order to subsidise other loss-making
motorways run jointly by other companies whose debt the
government has guaranteed, newspaper Expansion reported citing
sources.
BANKIA (BKIA.MC), IBEX .IBEX
Spanish savings bank Bankia will join the blue chip IBEX
index on Oct. 3, replacing Iberdrola Renovables, the index
advisory committee said on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Spain's economy may suffer slight impact at most from the
slowdown in other countries, and the government is not revising
its growth outlook for this year, Economy Minister Elena Salgado
said on Thursday. For a full story, click on [ID:nLDE7870HO]
