MADRID, Sept 9 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday.

Friday is a public holiday in the city of Madrid. Financial markets are open.

ABERTIS (ABE.MC), ACS (ACS.MC), SACYR SVO.MC

The government is studying the possibility of extending the concession period of profitable motorways run by Abertis units Aumar and Acesa in order to subsidise other loss-making motorways run jointly by other companies whose debt the government has guaranteed, newspaper Expansion reported citing sources.

BANKIA (BKIA.MC), IBEX .IBEX

Spanish savings bank Bankia will join the blue chip IBEX index on Oct. 3, replacing Iberdrola Renovables, the index advisory committee said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Spain's economy may suffer slight impact at most from the slowdown in other countries, and the government is not revising its growth outlook for this year, Economy Minister Elena Salgado said on Thursday. For a full story, click on [ID:nLDE7870HO]

