MADRID, Sept 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER (SAN.MC)

Spain's largest bank plans to invest 300 million Brazilian reals ($179.4 million) in a plan to double its business in the city of Rio de Janeiro over five years with the opening of over 100 branches, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Santander wants Brazil to represent 30 percent of its global business in two years, compared to about 25 percent currently, said the head of Santander's Brazilian operations.

