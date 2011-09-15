UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
MADRID, Sept 15 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ECONOMY, IBEX .IBEX
Spain aims to raise 3-4 billion euros ($4.10-5.47 billion) from selling three bonds to turbulent markets on Thursday, which will likely receive another lacklustre welcome even if the Treasury pays a heavy premium to get them away.
Results expected at 0840 GMT.
For a preview on the bond sale, click on [ID:nLDE78D08Y].
TELEFONICA (TEF.MC)
The Spanish telecoms giant is in talks with search engine Google to attract the company to its new data network for large clients, Cinco Dias reported citing telecoms sector sources.
FERROVIAL (FER.MC)
The Spanish construction and services conglomerate's BAA unit is planning a new appeal against the UK competition authority's order that it sell Stansted airport in order to gain time in the sale, Expansion reported without citing a source.
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.