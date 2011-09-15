MADRID, Sept 15 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Spain aims to raise 3-4 billion euros ($4.10-5.47 billion) from selling three bonds to turbulent markets on Thursday, which will likely receive another lacklustre welcome even if the Treasury pays a heavy premium to get them away.

Results expected at 0840 GMT.

For a preview on the bond sale, click on [ID:nLDE78D08Y].

TELEFONICA ( TEF.MC )

The Spanish telecoms giant is in talks with search engine Google to attract the company to its new data network for large clients, Cinco Dias reported citing telecoms sector sources.

FERROVIAL ( FER.MC )

The Spanish construction and services conglomerate's BAA unit is planning a new appeal against the UK competition authority's order that it sell Stansted airport in order to gain time in the sale, Expansion reported without citing a source.

For today's European market outlook double click on [.EU].

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click [HOT-ES]

For Spanish language market report double click on [.MES]

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on [.EU]