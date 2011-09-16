MADRID, Sept 16 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER (SAN.MC)

The planned listing of Santander's UK operations o the London Stock Exchange is likely to be delayed until 2013 at the earliest, the Financial Times reported. [ID:nL5E7KF41U]

