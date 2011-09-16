MADRID, Sept 16 The following
Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has
not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER (SAN.MC)
The planned listing of Santander's UK
operations o the London Stock Exchange is likely
to be delayed until 2013 at the earliest, the
Financial Times reported. [ID:nL5E7KF41U]
