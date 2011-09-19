MADRID, Sept 19 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER (SAN.MC)

Santander bank registered with Spain's securities regulator to issue up to 7.5 billion euros ($10.25 billion) of commercial paper.

For a full story, click on [ID:nLDE78G00R}

BANKINTER (BKT.MC)

The Spanish bank maintains its goal of raising profits by 20 percent this year, Managing Director Maria Dolores Dancausa told Expansion daily in an interview.

