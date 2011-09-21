MADRID, Sept 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX (ITX.MC)

Zara owner Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, posted a forecast-beating 14 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday as aggressive overseas expansion compensated for tough times in mature markets. [ID:nL5E7KL05N]

BANKS

Spain's largest banks Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC) are finalising low-ball bids for the Bank of Spain's auction of savings bank CAM in late October, La Vanguardia reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources. It also said medium-sized Popular (POP.MC) has ruled out a bid for CAM.

GAMESA (GAM.MC)

The Spanish wind turbine maker plans to capture 12-15 percent of the global offshore wind market in 2020, chairman Jorge Calvet told Reuters on Tuesday.

