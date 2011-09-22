MADRID, Sept 22 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

Spanish savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) has bad property loans representing 51 percent of the total, or 6.44 billion euros ($8.68 billion), newspaper El Pais reported on Thursday.

OHL (OHL.MC)

The Spanish builder has put its plans to list up to 30 percent of its motorway unit on ice until at least next year, website El Confidencial reported without citing a source.

