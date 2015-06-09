MADRID, June 9 Spain's stock market operator said on Tuesday airport operator Aena and steelmaker Acerinox would enter Spain's blue-chip Ibex index to replace energy company Acciona and stock market exchange group BME.

The changes will be effective as of June 22. Moves into and out of the Ibex often result in share price fluctuations as many investment funds track the index. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jesus Aguado)