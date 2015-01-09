COLOMBO Jan 9 The Sri Lankan index closed at a
near four-year high on Friday, after pro-business opposition
candidate Maithripala Sirisena defeated President Mahinda
Rajapaksa, raising hopes that the new government will push
through economic reforms.
The main stock index ended 1.44 percent, or 108.19,
higher at 7,605.79, its highest since March 2011.
"The market is optimistic after the election results. It is
mainly because of possible economic policies by the main
opposition United National Party, which backed the opposition
candidate," a stockbroker said.
Rajapaksa lost his bid for a third term on Friday, ending a
decade of rule that critics say had become increasingly
authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption.
The central bank last week said the economy would grow
annually at 8 percent between 2015 and 2020 after achieving an
estimated growth of 7.8 percent in 2014.
Turnover was 3.74 billion rupees ($28.48 million), boosted
by local buying and well above last year's daily average of 1.42
billion rupees, stock exchange data showed.
The index gained 23.4 percent in 2014 after rising 4.8
percent in the previous year. It has lost 3.5 percent since Nov.
19 when Rajapaksa announced his decision to hold a snap
presidential election on Jan. 8.
The rupee forwards traded slightly higher in dull trade on
Friday, while exporters stayed away awaiting clear policy
direction after the election, dealers said.
Four-day forwards, which were actively traded, ended at
132.75/85 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of at
132.80/90, dealers said.
"It was very dull. Everybody is awaiting to see the policies
of the new government," a dealer said.
Rupee forwards were maintained around 132.00 in December as
the central bank defended the currency through moral suasion.
($1 = 131.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand
Basu)