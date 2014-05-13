COLOMBO May 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly weaker on Tuesday as late importer dollar demand outpaced exporter dollar conversions, but dealers said the local currency was on an appreciating trend due to steady inflows.

The rupee ended at 130.37/42 per dollar, weaker from Monday's 130.35/37, which was the highest close since June 28.

"The trend is to appreciate, but we may see import demand hear and there," said a currency dealer.

Dealers said a state bank bought dollars at 130.35 rupees.

Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Friday that the central bank has been "giving effect to the present trend in a gradual manner".

Steady inflows from remittances and exporter conversions amid lack of importer dollar demand led to the appreciation in the local currency, said dealers.

Some said the rupee would face upward pressure until credit growth and imports reverse their trends.

Despite a multi-year low interest rate regime, data showed private sector credit grew 4.4 percent in February from a year earlier, the slowest expansion since May 2010, while imports in February fell 6.2 percent on year.

Dealers said lack of credit growth and a contraction in imports could hit the economy unless the government props up expansion through infrastructure funding.

The central bank, in its monetary policy statement last month, however, expressed confidence that private sector credit growth would rebound in the second quarter and push up the pace of economic growth.

The currency has hovered between 130.55 and 130.70 since March 3 through Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed, with the central bank intervening to smoothen any sharp volatility.

Both the stock and foreign exchange markets are closed on Wednesday and Thursday for public and bank holidays. Normal trading will resume on Friday. ($1 = 130.3500 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)