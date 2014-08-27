COLOMBO Aug 27 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Wednesday erasing early gains as late importer dollar
demand offset exporter greenback sales while dealers expect the
local currency to remain steady for the rest of the year after
positive comments by the central bank chief last week.
Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last week
the banking regulator would intervene in the thinly-traded
market whenever needed to keep the rupee stable.
The rupee ended at 130.20/22 per dollar, unchanged
from Tuesday's close.
"Importer (dollar demand) came in the latter part of the
day," a currency dealer said.
Foreign investors bought a net 1.81 billion rupees ($13.9
million) worth of government securities in the week ended Aug.
20, official data showed.
The People's Bank of China on Monday said it would allow the
central bank of Sri Lanka to invest in the country's interbank
bond market.
Sri Lanka's central bank in a statement said the agreement
with the People's Bank of China will enable the bank to further
diversify its reserves management activities into Chinese
renminbi-denominated assets.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)