COLOMBO, Sept 5 The Sri Lankan rupee ended little changed against the dollar on Friday as late inward remittances and selling of the U.S. currency by exporters offset importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 130.20/22 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 130.20/24.

Dealers said they were waiting for the results of the National Savings Bank dollar bond sale.

Foreign investors bought a net 250 million rupees ($1.9 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Aug. 27, official data showed.

The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the weekly auction on Wednesday after it rejected all bids in the last two auctions, while yields on the 182-day and the 364-day treasury bills held steady for the third time.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)