UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
COLOMBO, Sept 5 The Sri Lankan rupee ended little changed against the dollar on Friday as late inward remittances and selling of the U.S. currency by exporters offset importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.
The rupee ended at 130.20/22 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 130.20/24.
Dealers said they were waiting for the results of the National Savings Bank dollar bond sale.
Foreign investors bought a net 250 million rupees ($1.9 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Aug. 27, official data showed.
The central bank did not offer 91-day t-bills at the weekly auction on Wednesday after it rejected all bids in the last two auctions, while yields on the 182-day and the 364-day treasury bills held steady for the third time.
SAO PAULO, March 12 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a majority stake in two units and list them in São Paulo and New York in coming months, a move that could help Brazil's No. 3 power utility reduce debt and curb state interference, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.