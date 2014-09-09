COLOMBO, Sept 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad
weaker on importer dollar demand Tuesday that outpaced inward
remittances and selling of the greenback by exporters, dealers
said.
The rupee ended a tad weaker at 130.22/24 to a
dollar, compared with Friday's close of 130.20/22.
"There was importer dollar demand. It's a temporary move but
the appreciation trend is intact," said a currency dealer asking
not to be named.
Dealers said they were waiting for the National Savings Bank
dollar bond sale proceeds.
Foreign investors sold a net 3.45 billion rupees ($26.50
million) worth of government securities in the week ended Sept.
3, official data showed.
Sri Lanka's stock and foreign exchange markets were closed
on Monday for a Buddhist holiday.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)