COLOMBO, Sept 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad weaker on importer dollar demand Tuesday that outpaced inward remittances and selling of the greenback by exporters, dealers said.

The rupee ended a tad weaker at 130.22/24 to a dollar, compared with Friday's close of 130.20/22.

"There was importer dollar demand. It's a temporary move but the appreciation trend is intact," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers said they were waiting for the National Savings Bank dollar bond sale proceeds.

Foreign investors sold a net 3.45 billion rupees ($26.50 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Sept. 3, official data showed.

Sri Lanka's stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Monday for a Buddhist holiday. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)