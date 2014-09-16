COLOMBO, Sept 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Tuesday as sustained demand by importers during the
latter part of the day outpaced remittances and dollar sales by
exporters, forcing dealers to trade in forwards, even as dollar
selling by state-run banks capped any further fall, dealers
said.
The rupee ended at 130.31/40 per dollar compared
with Monday's close of 130.27/29. On Friday, the rupee had
closed at 130.29/31, the lowest since July 21.
Dealers said one of the two state-owned banks that the
central bank regularly taps to stem volatility in the currency
sold dollars in the spot market at 130.28 for select trades.
The limit forced dealers to trade in forwards before the
three-day forwards, or spot next, too was capped at 130.32
rupees by the banks.
The spot next closed at 130.32/38 per dollar compared to
Monday's close of 130.29/31.
"The import pressure is being controlled by the state
banks," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
Foreign investors bought a net 3.2 billion rupees ($24.57
million) worth of government securities in the week ended Sept.
10, official data showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)