COLOMBO, Sept 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as sustained demand by importers during the latter part of the day outpaced remittances and dollar sales by exporters, forcing dealers to trade in forwards, even as dollar selling by state-run banks capped any further fall, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 130.31/40 per dollar compared with Monday's close of 130.27/29. On Friday, the rupee had closed at 130.29/31, the lowest since July 21.

Dealers said one of the two state-owned banks that the central bank regularly taps to stem volatility in the currency sold dollars in the spot market at 130.28 for select trades.

The limit forced dealers to trade in forwards before the three-day forwards, or spot next, too was capped at 130.32 rupees by the banks.

The spot next closed at 130.32/38 per dollar compared to Monday's close of 130.29/31.

"The import pressure is being controlled by the state banks," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

Foreign investors bought a net 3.2 billion rupees ($24.57 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Sept. 10, official data showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)