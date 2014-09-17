COLOMBO, Sept 17 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a
tad firmer on Wednesday as moral suasion by the central bank
averted a further fall amid sustained importer dollar demand,
forcing dealers to trade in currency forwards, dealers said.
The rupee ended at 130.28/32 per dollar, compared
to Tuesday's close of 130.31/40.
Dealers said moral suasion by the central bank prevented
trades above 130.28 and forced trading in forwards.
"Nothing is being traded above 130.28. There is importer
dollar demand, but moral suasion is there," said a currency
dealer, asking not to be named. Another currency dealer
confirmed the move.
"At the moment the spot is trading at 130.28 and when money
flows into the market in future, we can't hold this. Cash and
forwards are trading," a central bank official said.
The three-day forwards, or spot next, was traded at 130.37
per dollar intra-day, ending the session at 130.36 compared to
Tuesday's 130.32/38.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)