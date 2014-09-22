COLOMBO, Sept 22 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Monday to hit a more than one-week low as late importer dollar demand outpaced inward remittances and exporter greenback conversions, dealers said.

The spot currency ended at 130.30/35 per dollar, its lowest since Sept. 12 and weaker from Friday's close of 130.28/30.

"There was importer dollar demand. State banks also bought dollars at 130.30 for their import demand. We did not see central bank intervention," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers expect the rupee to be steady at least until the 2015 budget announcement, scheduled for Nov. 7.

"The weekend local poll results show a hiccup in the government's political stability. As long as investor confidence remains, we do not see any drastic fall in the currency," the dealer added.

Results of a weekend provincial poll showed President Mahinda Rajapaksa's ruling coalition winning the election with a lower margin as opposition parties gained ground.

Moody's Investors Service said on Monday that Sri Lanka's currency swap agreement with China was a credit positive for the country because it would bolster external liquidity position and enhance trade flow between the two. ($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)