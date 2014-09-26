COLOMBO, Sept 26 The Sri Lankan rupee fell to a near four-month low on Friday as some foreign bond holders sold government securities on concerns of lower returns following the central bank's monetary policy decision, dealers said.

Currency dealers cited lower optimism for the currency's outlook after the central bank on Tuesday limited commercial banks' access to the standing deposit facility or the repo window.

The spot currency ended at 130.40/45 per dollar, its lowest since June 2 and weaker from Thursday's close of 130.35/40.

Dealers said dollar demand due to imports and exits of foreign investors in government securities weighed on the rupee.

"No sellers are there in the market and the central bank's moral suasion prevented trades above 130.35."

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment on the moral suasion move.

Swarna Gunaratne, the head of the central bank's Economic Research Department, said the country's foreign holding in government securities was still above the threshold level for bonds.

Dealers said they expect the rupee premiums or forward trade to also ease due to possible foreign outflows from government securities due to the rate decision.

On Tuesday, the central bank announced measures to make commercial banks lower their lending rates to support an economy expected to grow 7.8 percent this year.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Wednesday the monetary authority expects the "rupee to be stable in the coming months".

The 364-day t-bill yield fell 37 basis points at a weekly auction, a day after the rate decision. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)