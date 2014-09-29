COLOMBO, Sept 29 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Monday as foreign investors extended their selling spree in government securities and on dollar demand by importers, but moral suasion by the central bank prevented any sharp fall in the local currency, dealers said.

The spot currency was quoted at 130.50/55 per dollar weaker from Friday's close of 130.40/45. However, the spot was not traded because of the central bank's moral suasion and the forwards picked up as a results, dealers said.

Three-day forwards or spot next ended at 130.52/58 per dollar, weaker from Friday's close of 130.45/50.

Currency dealers expect the rupee to weaken on the back of sustained selling of government securities by foreigners and higher imports in a lower interest rates regime.

"There are bond sales and the central bank's moral suasion prevented a sharp depreciation," a dealer said.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, however, said there was no heavy moral suasion as the bond outflow was marginal.

"We can easily provide that liquidity because we absorbed those inflows," he told Reuters.

"There are also a number of foreign investors who are willing to buy these bonds. Even last week our net absorption was $15 million. Therefore, we don't see any need for heavy moral suasion or undue speculation by dealers or the media."

The central bank's official data showed foreign investors had sold a net 5.07 billion rupees ($38.90 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Sept. 24.

Dealers said concerns over lower returns following the central bank's decision to limit bank deposits under its repo window have prompted some foreign investors to gradually pare their stakes in government securities.

They cited lower optimism for the currency's outlook after the central bank on Sept. 23 limited commercial banks' access to the standing deposit facility. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)