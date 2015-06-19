COLOMBO, June 19 The Sri Lankan spot rupee edged up on Friday after hitting a record low on Thursday as a state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, raised its dollar selling rate by 10 cents to 134.10, dealers said.

On Thursday the currency fell 0.15 percent or 20 cents, to hit an all-time low of 134.20, as the state bank lowered its dollar selling rate by 20 cents on Thursday.

"The rupee is firmer in dull trade. The state bank has raised the selling rate by 10 cents to 134.10," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Currency dealers told Reuters that it would not be sustainable to defend the rupee with state bank dollar sales in the long run as this could bring down foreign exchanges reserves to a "dangerous level".

Currency dealers see persistent downward pressure on the rupee due to a strengthening U.S. currency amid exits by foreign investors from government securities due to speculation over a rate hike by the Federal Reserves sooner rather than later.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said last week that the country should let market forces determine its rupee exchange rate and warned that trying to buck the global trend of a rising dollar was "suicidal".

The rupee, which has fallen 2.2 percent so far this year, is on the decline mainly due to a stronger dollar, the central bank has said, while higher imports and private sector credit in a lower interest rate regime also weighed on the currency.

Three-month forwards were trading at 135.94/136.04 per dollar at 0554 GMT compared with Thursday's close of 136.10/20.

In the stock market, the benchmark index was down 0.2 percent at 7,049.77 by 0556 GMT. Turnover stood at 388.9 million rupees ($2.9 million). ($1 = 134.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)