COLOMBO, July 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady for a fifth straight session on Thursday as demand for more dollars by importers was offset by selling of the greenback at 133.60 by banks and exporters, dealers said.

One of the state-owned banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, has kept the selling rate of the dollar at 133.60 since July 2, dealers said.

"There are some exporter dollar sales here and there. But the excess importer dollar demand has been met by the bank's dollar sales. Otherwise, the rupee might depreciate," a currency dealer said.

The currency has appreciated 0.45 percent since it hit a record low of 134.20 against the dollar on June 18.

The central bank may not be able to sustain the rupee's appreciation trend as import demand could pick up due to lower interest rates, dealers and analysts say.

The pressure on the currency could also build if exporters stop selling dollars until after the parliamentary elections, dealers said.

President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June 26 and scheduled the election for Aug. 17, in an effort to consolidate power and push through political reforms, ending a months-long deadlock. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)