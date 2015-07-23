COLOMBO, July 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady in dull trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy review on Friday and as a state-owned bank maintained its dollar-selling rate at 133.70, dealers said.

There was, however, downward pressure on the rupee due to demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.

The spot rupee closed steady for the second straight session at 133.70/80 per dollar after the state-run bank cut the local currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents on Tuesday to allow the exchange rate to appreciate.

The central bank is expected to keep its key policy interest rates unchanged at record lows on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, ahead of a parliamentary polls in August. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)