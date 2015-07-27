COLOMBO, July 27 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Monday as a state-owned bank maintained its dollar-selling rate at 133.70, dealers said.

Dealers expect the currency to be less volatile until Aug. 17 parliamentary elections.

The spot rupee closed steady for the third straight session at 133.70/80 per dollar.

One of the two-state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, has been selling dollars in the market to keep the rupee steady, dealers said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)