Samsung Elec says difficult to adopt holding company structure
SEOUL, March 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.
COLOMBO, July 28 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad firmer on Tuesday after a state-run bank cut the currency's peg against the U.S. dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate to 133.60, dealers said.
One of the two state banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, sold dollars at 133.60 to keep the rupee steady, they said.
However, there was downward pressure on the rupee due to demand for the greenback from importers amid reluctant dollar sales by exporters, the dealers said.
The spot rupee ended 10 cents higher at 133.60 on Tuesday, after ending steady for three straight sessions at 133.70/80 per dollar.
Some dealers expect the currency to be less volatile until the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SEOUL, March 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will be difficult to adopt a holding company structure at this time.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billi