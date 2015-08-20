COLOMBO Aug 20 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended steady in thin trade on Thursday amid importer dollar
demand, as a state-owned bank kept its dollar-selling rate flat
at 133.90.
On Wednesday, the bank had reduced the currency's peg
against the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to
appreciate to 133.90. The rupee ended steady at 133.90 per
dollar on Thursday.
Currency dealers said the central bank offered a 30 billion
rupee reverse repo auction to absorb excess liquidity from the
market, a move seen to prevent imports and depreciation pressure
on the local currency.
The central bank later accepted 7.1 billion rupees at 6.19
percent, dealers said.
"The central bank offered a reverse repo auction for the
first time since March 2014. This is to absorb the excess
liquidity to arrest the import pressure," said a currency dealer
asking not to be named.
The market had expected the central bank to allow a slight
depreciation in the rupee, in line with other regional
currencies that have declined against the dollar.
The market expects some business-friendly economic policies
and more dollar inflows after the centre-right United National
Party (UNP) won Monday's parliamentary election.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's UNP is expected to
form a stable government along with President Maithripala
Sirisena's centre-left Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to revive
stalled reforms to make the government more open and
accountable.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)