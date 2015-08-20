COLOMBO Aug 20 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady in thin trade on Thursday amid importer dollar demand, as a state-owned bank kept its dollar-selling rate flat at 133.90.

On Wednesday, the bank had reduced the currency's peg against the dollar by 10 cents to allow the exchange rate to appreciate to 133.90. The rupee ended steady at 133.90 per dollar on Thursday.

Currency dealers said the central bank offered a 30 billion rupee reverse repo auction to absorb excess liquidity from the market, a move seen to prevent imports and depreciation pressure on the local currency.

The central bank later accepted 7.1 billion rupees at 6.19 percent, dealers said.

"The central bank offered a reverse repo auction for the first time since March 2014. This is to absorb the excess liquidity to arrest the import pressure," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

The market had expected the central bank to allow a slight depreciation in the rupee, in line with other regional currencies that have declined against the dollar.

The market expects some business-friendly economic policies and more dollar inflows after the centre-right United National Party (UNP) won Monday's parliamentary election.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's UNP is expected to form a stable government along with President Maithripala Sirisena's centre-left Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to revive stalled reforms to make the government more open and accountable. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)