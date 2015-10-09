COLOMBO Oct 9 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended up on Friday as banks sold dollars with subdued importer
dollar demand due to measures taken by the government to
discourage vehicle imports, dealers said.
Vehicle imports will drop by at least 90 percent after the
government changes the way it calculates the value of certain
motor vehicles, officials said on Friday.
Last week, the government imposed a 100 percent margin on
letters of credit for motor vehicles to discourage unnecessary
imports, in a move to prevent dollar outflows and further
weakening of the rupee currency.
The rupee ended slightly higher at 140.30/40 per dollar
compared with Thursday's close of 140.45/50.
"The pressure was not there because it's a Friday and some
banks were selling (dollar)," said a currency dealer asking not
to be named.
Some dealers also said dollar demand from importers is
reducing ahead of the government's budget in November and some
new measures to discourage unnecessary imports.
The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28,
but has recovered over the past few days due to bank dollar
sales which followed dollar selling by a state-run bank.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)