COLOMBO Oct 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Wednesday due to demand for the greenback from importers and weak exporter dollar sales, dealers said.

Dealers said dollar sales by a bank in the latter part of the day prevented a sharp fall in the local currency.

The rupee, which hit a low of 141.00 per dollar during the day, ended at 140.85/90 per dollar. The currency ended at 140.55/60 per dollar on Tuesday.

"The demand (for dollar) is building up slowly. We have seen this week again the demand is picking up, maybe the seasonal import demand," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28, but recovered slightly after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Dealers said importer dollar demand has fallen following government measures to discourage vehicle imports but the seasonal imports are expected to pick up. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)