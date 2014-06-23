COLOMBO, June 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended flat
on Monday, as inflows from remittances offset dollar demand from
importers ahead of a government-guaranteed bond sale by Sri
Lankan Airlines.
Dealers, however, said the rupee could be under pressure if
the United States takes any action against Sri Lanka for
importing Iranian crude via third parties, as Sri Lanka's
government spokesman says it has done.
The rupee ended little changed at 130.25/30 per
dollar compared with Friday's close of 130.26/31.
The island nation's national carrier, Sri Lankan Airlines,
announced initial price guidance on a 5-year,
government-guaranteed bond, for a yield in the 5.625 percent
area.
"There is not much pressure on either side today and we are
awaiting to see the outcome of the Sri Lankan bond," a dealer
said, asking not to be named.
The U.S. has denied it had any agreement with Sri Lanka to
allow Colombo to import Iranian crude via third parties, letting
it avoid Western sanctions aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear
programmes.
The Sri Lankan government spokesman said on Thursday the
island nation had been buying Iranian crude from various
countries via third parties, with the understanding of the
United States.
State Department deputy spokeswoman Marie Harf on Friday
said the U.S. takes sanctions enforcement very seriously
and investigates all such allegations.
"Were we to find that such activity did take place, we would
have to consider our response consistent with our legal
obligations. We cannot discuss hypothetical cases, however, or
discuss how we would respond to them, except to say that any
violations would immediately make the company or institution
vulnerable to sanctions," she said.
Sri Lanka's oil import bill could rise if it has to buy more
refined oil, dealers said. However, the country's foreign
ministry has rejected the government spokesman's claim.
Dealers expect the currency to be stable, if there is no
pressure from the oil import bills, due to rising exports and
fall in imports and private sector credit growth.
The rupee has appreciated 0.4 percent during the year up to
June 19, the central bank said in a statement on Friday, while
the central bank had absorbed around $550 million from the
domestic foreign exchange market this year through June 17.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)