COLOMBO, June 30 The Sri Lankan rupee recovered to end steady on Monday as late exporter dollar sales offset early importer demand for the greenback mainly from state banks.

Currency dealers said banks hesitated to trade the currency beyond 130.35 per dollar despite the early importer dollar demand because the central bank curbed them through moral suasion last week.

The rupee ended at 130.30/33 per dollar, little changed from Friday's 130.30/35. It hit a more than three-week closing low of 130.34/38 on Wednesday.

"There was demand for dollars from state banks in the morning. But it eased and we have seen some exporter conversions in the evening," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

Dealers said volumes were thin as Monday was the last day of the second quarter.

They expect the currency to trade in a range of 130.40 to 130.50 in the near future due to expected importer dollar demand, but hope it would bounce back on inflows.

Some dealers expect the rupee to face downward pressure due to continued imports and the fallout from the government spokesman saying the country had imported Iranian crude via third parties.

Currency dealers said it was too early to speculate on the implications of the country breaching U.S. sanctions. However, it was a relief for the market that nothing had happened so far, they added. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)