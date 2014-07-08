COLOMBO, July 8 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Tuesday as inflows from remittances and exporter dollar sales outpaced demand for the U.S. currency from importers while state banks lowered their dollar-buying rate by a cent.

The rupee ended at 130.25/26 per dollar, a tad stronger from Monday's close of 130.26/28.

Dealer said state banks lowered the dollar-buying rate by one cent from the previous session to 130.25 per dollar. Purchases of dollars from two state banks helped curb volatility by mopping up liquidity and smoothening transactions, dealers said.

"Rupee is firmer on inward remittances. We have seen some (dollar) selling in the evening," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

The central bank usually directs the market through the two state banks. But dealers said it was not quite sure if the state banks were buying for the central bank.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Dealers said the fuel import bill, which accounts for around 20 percent of monthly imports, is also on the decline because the country has been shifting to alternative power sources such as coal and hydro.

They see the rupee trading between 130.40 and 130.50 per dollar in the event of any downward pressure in the next one month and expect imports and credit growth to pick up from August.

Some dealers expect the rupee to face downward pressure due to continued imports and the possible fallout from the government spokesman's announcement that the country had imported Iranian crude via third parties to avoid Western sanctions.

Currency dealers said it was too early to speculate on the implications of the U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)