COLOMBO, July 9 The Sri Lankan rupee ended at a
more-than-one-year high on Wednesday on inflows from remittances
and exporter dollar sales while dollar buying by state banks
curbed gains in the local unit.
The rupee ended at 130.23/24 per dollar, its
highest close since June 26, 2013, Thomson Reuters data showed.
On Tuesday, it had closed at 130.25/26.
"There are inflows and not much of demand for dollars, the
state banks lowered the buy rate by two cents to 130.23," said a
currency dealer, asking not to be named.
Dollar purchases by two state banks helped curb volatility
by mopping up liquidity and smoothening transactions, dealers
said.
The central bank usually directs the market through the two
state banks.
Dealers said the fuel import bill, which accounts for around
20 percent of monthly imports, is also on the decline because
the country has been shifting to alternative power sources such
as coal and hydro.
($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)