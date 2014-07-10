COLOMBO, July 10 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady at highest in more than a year on Thursday as inflows from remittances and exporter dollar sales was offset by mild importer demand for the greenback and dollar buying by state banks.

The rupee ended at 130.23/24 per dollar, its highest level since June 27, 2013, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"We expect the rupee to gain further, because there is no pick-up in imports," a currency dealer said.

The one-month forward premium fell to 10/20 cents, the lowest since Aug. 19, 2011, compared with Wednesday's 22/28, with dealers citing expectations of further gains in the currency for the fall.

Dealers said state banks were buying dollars at 130.23 levels and preventing sharp gains, though forward premiums were coming down with increased forward selling.

Dollar purchases by two state banks helped curb volatility by mopping up liquidity and smoothening transactions, dealers said. The central bank usually directs the market through the two state banks, but dealers said they were not quite sure if the state banks were buying for the central bank.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Dealers said the fuel import bill, which accounts for around 20 percent of monthly imports, is also on the decline because the country has been shifting to alternative power sources such as coal and hydro..

($1 = 130.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)