COLOMBO, July 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady at its highest in more than a year on Monday as importer dollar demand outpaced inflows from remittances and exporter dollar sales, while state banks' dollar buying curbed any sharp appreciation in the local currency.

The rupee ended flat at 130.20/22 per dollar, its highest close since June 26, 2013.

The central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows for a sixth straight month on Monday as expected, despite private sector credit growth slowing to a 4-1/2 year low.

"There is import (dollar) demand but it is trading flat with inflows and the state banks buying at 130.20," a currency dealer said.

The one-month forward premium traded a tad weaker at 13/22 cents from its near three-year low of 10/20 cents, but dealers expect further gains in the currency.

The dealers said dollar-buying by state banks checked sharp gains, though forward premiums were coming down with increased forward selling.

The central bank usually directs the market through the two state banks, but the dealers said they were not quite sure if the state banks were buying for the central bank.

Central bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

The fuel import bill, which accounts for about 20 percent of monthly imports, is also on the decline as the country has been shifting to alternative power sources such as coal and hydro power, the dealers said. The cost of fuel imports fell 35.4 percent in May to $208.9 million, compared with the same month a year earlier.

Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed by 47.9 percent to $393.4 million in May from $754.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to lower imports, central bank data showed on Monday.

The central bank had absorbed about $735 million from the domestic foreign exchange market by July 10, it said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)