COLOMBO, July 15 The Sri Lankan rupee climbed to its highest in more than a year on Tuesday as inflows from remittances and exporter dollar sales outpaced dollar demand from importers.

State banks also lowered the dollar buying rate by two cents to curb a sharp appreciation in the local currency.

The rupee ended at 130.18/20 per dollar, its highest close since June 28, 2013 and firmer than Monday's close of 130.20/22.

The central bank is buying from the market to curb excess volatility as there have been continuous inflows during the last few weeks, an official from the bank's international operations department told Reuters.

"If we had not intervened, the rupee would have ended at 125 (levels)," the central bank official said.

"It's the market sentiment ... the market sentiment as you are aware is drifting down. So that is also reflected in our accumulation from the market."

The central bank had absorbed $750 million from the domestic foreign exchange market by July 14, the official said.

Dealers said the two state banks, through which the central bank directs the market, bought dollars at 130.18 per dollar, two cents below Monday's rate.

The central bank kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows for a sixth straight month on Monday, as expected, despite private sector credit growth slowing to a 4-1/2-year low.

The fuel import bill, which accounts for about 20 percent of monthly imports, is also on the decline as the country has been shifting to alternative power sources such as coal and hydro power, the dealers said. The cost of fuel imports fell 35.4 percent in May to $208.9 million, compared with the same month a year earlier.

Sri Lanka's trade deficit narrowed by 47.9 percent to $393.4 million in May from $754.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to lower imports, central bank data showed on Monday. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)