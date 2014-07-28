COLOMBO, July 28 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly weaker on Monday as late importer dollar demand outpaced inward remittances and exporter dollar sales, dealers said.

Dealers said dollar buying by two state banks at 130.21 rupees prevented sharp gains in the local currency in early trade.

The rupee ended at 130.22/24 per dollar compared with Friday's close of 130.20/25.

"There were import demand but still the appreciation trend was intact," said a currency dealer.

Finance Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said on Wednesday that Sri Lanka was building up its foreign exchange reserves while keeping its currency stable as the island nation sees more dollar inflows.

Jayasundera, the top technocrat in President Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, said though technically the government had the luxury of allowing the rupee to appreciate, the authorities did not want that to happen.

The central bank has absorbed more than $750 million so far this year, which Jayasundera attributed to a rise in inflows from exports, tourism and remittances.

Dealers had been expecting the rupee to appreciate due to weak growth in imports and private sector credit, despite multi-year low interest rates.

Private sector credit growth hit a more than 4-1/2-year low of 2.2 percent in May on the year, compared with 3.3 percent a month earlier. May imports fell 17.6 percent on year to $1.28 billion.

Both the stock and foreign exchange markets will be closed on Tuesday for the Muslim Eid festival and normal trading will resume on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)