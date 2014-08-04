COLOMBO Aug 4 The Sri Lankan rupee closed unchanged on Monday, but dealers said the currency is under upward pressure because of inflows in the absence of strong growth in private credit and imports.

The rupee ended at 130.21/24, unchanged from Friday's close.

"In the absence of demand (for dollars), the rupee will appreciate," said a currency dealer, adding that exporter dollar sales and inward remittances were offset by importer demand for the greenback.

Dealers said dollar buying by two state banks at 130.21 rupees for imports prevented a sharp appreciation.

They said the central bank's dollar buying from the market has increased rupee liquidity and sent yields on government securities lower amid lack of strong demand for private credit and imports.

The central bank has absorbed more than $750 million through July 14 from the market to prevent a sharp appreciation in the rupee and support exporters.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week urged Sri Lanka to limit its intervention in the foreign exchange market.

Finance Secretary P.B. Jayasundera on July 23 said Sri Lanka was building up its foreign exchange reserves while keeping its currency stable as the island-nation sees more dollar inflows. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)