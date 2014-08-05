COLOMBO Aug 5 The Sri Lankan rupee ended flat on Tuesday erasing early gains, with late import demand from a state bank offsetting inflows from exporter dollar sales and inward remittances, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 130.21/24 per dollar, unchanged from Monday's close after it rose to 130.20 in early trade due to inflows from remittances and exports.

"There was severe buying by a state bank to cover its import bills, probably for an oil bill," said a currency dealer.

Dealers also said they expect the currency to be under upward pressure in the absence of strong growth in private credit and imports.

Two state banks, through which the central bank has been directing the market, have been buying the local currency at 130.21 rupees, preventing a sharp rise, dealers said.

The central bank's dollar purchases from the market have increased rupee liquidity and sent yields on government securities lower amid lacklustre demand for private credit and imports, they said.

The central bank has absorbed more than $750 million this year through July 14 from the market to prevent a sharp appreciation in the rupee and support exporters.

A central bank official said last month the rupee would have risen to 125 per dollar had the central bank not intervened.

The IMF last week urged Sri Lanka to limit its intervention in the foreign exchange market, a week after Finance Secretary P.B. Jayasundera said Sri Lanka was building up its foreign exchange reserves while keeping the rupee stable with the country seeing more inflows., (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)