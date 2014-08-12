COLOMBO Aug 12 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly weaker for a second straight day on Tuesday as dollar demand from importers and banks picked up. Forex dealers expect imports to increase in the near future amid lower interest rates and a strong currency.

The rupee ended at 130.22/23 per dollar, a tad weaker from Monday's close of 130.20/23.

"There was importer demand and it looks like the pre-budget imports are picking up," said a currency dealer.

The rupee has risen 0.5 percent so far this year despite heavy dollar buying by the central bank. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)