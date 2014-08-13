COLOMBO Aug 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Wednesday on late exporter dollar sales, recovering from a two-week low set early when importers demanded the U.S. currency.

The rupee fell to a two- week low of 130.26 per dollar early in the day but ended at 130.19/22, firmer than Tuesday's close of 130.22/23.

"Exporter dollar sales strengthened the rupee when the premiums went high on early importer dollar demand and some foreign bond holders exited," said a currency dealer.

One of the two state banks through which the central bank usually intervenes in the market, sold dollars at 130.26 to limit downward pressure and volatility, dealers said.

Three dealers said the rupee was also pressured by some foreign selling of government securities, adding that the outflow may gradually pick up if interest rates came down further.

Yields in treasury bills fell 9-14 basis points at a weekly auction on Wednesday with the one-year T-bill yield falling further below the central bank's repurchase rate or standing deposit facility rate.

The rupee has risen 0.49 percent this year despite heavy dollar buying by the central bank. This has led to lower market interest rates due to higher rupee liquidity.

Currency dealers expect imports to pick up ahead of the 2015 budget in November which is expected to deliver a fiscal stimulus package ahead of a possible presidential election early next year. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)