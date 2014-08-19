COLOMBO Aug 19 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
firmer on Tuesday as exporter dollar sales outpaced importer
demand for the greenback, though broader gains were capped as
state banks bought dollars to prevent any sharp gains, dealers
said.
The rupee ended at 130.13/14 per dollar after
touching 130.17, slightly firmer from Monday's close of
130.15/16. It had hit a two-week low of 130.26 per dollar on
Wednesday.
Two state banks, through which the central bank usually
intervenes in the market, bought dollars at 130.13, two cents
below Monday's rate, to prevent sharp gains and excessive
volatility, dealers said.
"There was demand for dollars with the stock-related dollar
outflow speculation. But it ended firmer," said a currency
dealer.
The island nation's bourse saw a net outflow of 4.52 billion
rupees ($34.7 million) on Tuesday, the highest net foreign
selling since March 25, 2010.
Yields on five-year bonds were trading at 7.48/58 percent,
13 basis points (bps) higher than on Monday, dealers said.
(1 US dollar = 130.1300 Sri Lankan rupee)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)