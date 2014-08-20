COLOMBO Aug 20 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on
Wednesday due to heavy dollar demand from banks to facilitate
selling in shares by a U.S.-based fund, but dealers said moral
suasion by the central bank capped the depreciation.
The rupee ended at 130.19/23 per dollar after declining to
130.22 earlier in the day. It had closed at 130.13/14 on
Tuesday.
U.S.-based fund Janus sold shares in conglomerate John
Keells Holdings Plc, resulting in a net foreign
outflows of 4.52 billion rupees ($34.7 million) on Tuesday, the
worst net foreign selling on the Colombo bourse since March 25,
2010.
"Rupee is weaker, but the central bank's moral suasion
prevented heavy depreciation," said a currency dealer asking not
to be named.
Three other dealers confirmed the central bank's move but an
official at the central bank international operations department
told Reuters that there was no moral suasion.
"No moral suasion, state banks purchased for their
requirement," the official said.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)