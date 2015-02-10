COLOMBO Feb 10 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Tuesday despite importer dollar demand, a day after
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said the currency would be
held at the current level as the central bank prevented its fall
through moral suasion.
The spot currency ended steady at 132.80/133.00 per
dollar. On Friday, the central bank lowered the spot rate to
132.80 from 132.60 amid depreciation pressure.
Actively traded three-month forwards ended at 134.50/65 per
dollar, while all other forwards ceased trading for the second
straight session after the central bank narrowed the per day
premium to 2 cents on Monday from Friday's 5 cents, dealers
said.
Two-month forwards were active early, but the market stopped
trading in them after they did not go beyond 134.05, dealers
said. The forwards closed on Monday at 134.05/10.
"Everything is restricted, nothing is happening," said a
currency dealer asking not to be named.
Another dealer said exporters might convert dollars, which
might help ease the pressure if the central bank held the rupee
at these levels for the next few days.
Officials from the central bank were not immediately
available for comment.
The finance minister told Reuters in an interview on Monday
that the rupee will be held steady at current levels and "there
won't be any devaluation at all".
The rupee is under pressure due to higher imports and rising
private sector credit in a lower interest-rate regime.
Dealers said policy uncertainty weighed on the currency as
the government has sent mixed signals on investment,
discouraging exporter dollar sales amid continued importer
demand. They expect the pressure on the rupee to ease with some
equity-related inflows.
($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)