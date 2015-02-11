COLOMBO Feb 11 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Wednesday in dull trade as the central bank prevented
any fall amid importer dollar demand and lack of dollar
conversion by exporters, dealers said.
The spot currency ended steady at 132.80/133.00 per
dollar. On Friday, the central bank lowered the spot rate to
132.80 from 132.60 amid depreciation pressure.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on Monday said the rupee
will be held steady at current levels and "there won't be any
devaluation at all".
"There are no dollar sellers in the market," a currency
dealer said on condition of anonymity. "The market is not
trading at all because of the central bank's restrictions."
Some dealers expect forwards premiums to go up after the
central bank allowed yields in t-bills to rise between 5 to 8
basis points on Wednesday.
Actively traded six-month forwards traded at 136.15/20 per
dollar, while most of the other forwards ceased trading for the
third straight session after the central bank narrowed the per
day premium to 2 cents on Monday from Friday's 5 cents, dealers
said.
Two-month forwards were active early, but the market stopped
dealing in them after they did not trade beyond 134.05, dealers
said. The forwards closed on Monday at 134.05/10.
Some dealers said exporters might convert dollars, which
might help ease the pressure if the central bank held the rupee
at these levels for the next few days.
Officials from the central bank were not immediately
available for comment.
The rupee is under pressure due to higher imports and rising
private sector credit in a lower interest-rate regime.
Dealers said policy uncertainty weighed on the currency as
the government had sent mixed signals on investment,
discouraging exporter dollar sales amid continued importer
demand. They expect the pressure on the rupee to ease with some
equity-related inflows.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand
Basu)