COLOMBO Feb 13 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
steady on Friday for the fifth straight session due to the
central bank's defence through moral suasion, while it was under
downward pressure on importer dollar demand and lack of exporter
dollar conversions, dealers said.
The market expects downward pressure to persist until
inflows come in after the new government said it was looking to
borrow up to $1.5 billion through sovereign bonds and $4 billion
from the IMF in an effort to restructure expensive loans.
The spot currency ended steady at 132.80/133.00 per
dollar. The central bank has been defending the 132.80 level
since Feb. 6 after it lowered the spot rate to 132.80 from
132.20 amid depreciation pressure.
"It is a dead market. No trade is happening due to central
bank's restrictions," a currency dealer said on condition of
anonymity. "There may be movements if the government could get
inflows. But we don't know how long we would have to wait."
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on Monday said the rupee
will be held steady at current levels and "there won't be any
devaluation at all".
Karunanayake told Reuters that Sri Lanka would sell up to
$1.5 billion sovereign bonds in the international market soon
and expects to tap the maximum possible borrowing from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF).
A top government official said on Thursday, on condition of
anonymity, that the government is looking to borrow $4 billion
from the IMF at very cheap rates for balance of payments
support.
Already a central bank team led by Central Bank Governor
Arjuna Mahendran is in Washington for discussions with IMF.
Dealers said all the forwards ceased trading on Friday after
the central bank narrowed the per day premium to 2 cents on
Monday from 5 cents, dealers said.
Some dealers said exporters might convert dollars, which
might help ease the pressure if the central bank holds the rupee
at these levels for the next few days.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand
Basu)