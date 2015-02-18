COLOMBO Feb 18 The Sri Lankan rupee closed flat
on Wednesday for the seventh straight session as the central
bank used moral suasion to defend the currency, which has been
under pressure due to tepid dollar demand from importers,
dealers said.
Pressure on the currency is expected to persist despite the
central bank's actions until inflows start to come in, they
said.
Sri Lanka's newly-elected government has said it would
borrow up to $1.5 billion through sovereign bonds and $4 billion
from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure
expensive loans.
The spot currency ended at 132.80/133.00 per
dollar, unchanged from Monday's close.
The stock and currency markets were closed on Tuesday for a
Hindu religious holiday.
"The market is steady as the central bank sold dollars at
132.80 for some banks," said a currency dealer asking not to be
named.
The central bank has been defending the spot currency's
level at 132.80 since Feb. 6, after it lowered the rate from
132.20 amid depreciation pressure.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Dealers said trading in most forwards was thin after the
central bank narrowed the per-day premium to 2 cents on Feb. 9
from 5 cents.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Feb. 9 that the
rupee would be held steady at current levels and "there won't be
any devaluation at all".
Karunanayake told Reuters that Sri Lanka would sell up to
$1.5 billion of sovereign bonds in the international market soon
and is looking to borrow $4 billion from the IMF at very cheap
rates for balance of payments support.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)