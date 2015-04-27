COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lankan rupee forwards ended steady on Monday as late importer dollar demand from a state firm offset early selling of the greenback by exporters, while pressure on the local currency is seen persisting through the middle of this year on lower interest rates, dealers said.

Actively traded one-month forwards ended at 134.80/90 per dollar, little changed from Friday's close of 134.75/95.

"There was importer dollar demand from a state company," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Two-week and one-week forwards were steady at 133.90/134.00 and 133.60/70 per dollar, respectively.

The central bank through moral suasion prevented the spot rupee from dropping below 132.90/133.20, a limit it set in February.

Central bank officials were not available for comment.

Currency dealers said political uncertainty has been weighing on investor confidence and putting pressure on the exchange rate after President Maithripala Sirisena's 100-day programme ended on Thursday.

Sirisena, who promised to dissolve parliament after the end of his 100-day programme on April 23, addressed the nation on Thursday and sought support of all legislators to pass constitutional and electoral reforms.

The parliament on Monday started a two-day debate on constitutional reforms, including establishing independent police, judiciary, and election and public service commissions.

Currency dealers said the rupee would also be under pressure through June as credit growth was expected to hit a peak due to lower interest rates. ($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)