COLOMBO, Sept 11 The Sri Lankan rupee
was steady in dull trade on Friday as dollar conversions by
exporters offset mild importer demand for the greenback, dealers
said.
The rupee is expected to fall if the central bank fails to
tighten interest rates or the country does not see strong
inflows soon, some dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 138.90/139.10 per dollar at 0654 GMT,
hardly changed from Thursday's close of 138.95/139.10. It hit a
record low of 139.00 per dollar on Friday.
"Not much of importer demand is seen today," said a currency
dealer asking not to be named. "Fast moving (import) goods will
come in, but other imports like vehicles might slow down ahead
of the budget."
The government will present the 2016 annual budget in
November.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Wednesday that
the rupee will be brought to an acceptable level before too long
and interest rates, which have been on a rising trend, will be
pushed down.
The central bank rejected all bids at a weekly t-bill
auction on Wednesday, in a sign that dealers were bidding at
higher yields than the central bank's expectation, traders said.
Results of last week's t-bill auction showed yields gaining
between 20 and 26 basis points, with benchmark 91-day yields
hitting a more than five-month high of 6.79 percent.
State-run banks, through which the central bank directs the
market, did not sell dollars or give a reference rate for the
currency as in the past, dealers said.
Dealers were reluctant to trade the currency below 139.00,
which is seen as the central bank's desired level.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.08 percent up at
7,165.95 at 0659 GMT. Turnover stood at 237.6 million rupees
($1.71 million)
($1 = 139.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)