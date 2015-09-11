COLOMBO, Sept 11 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady in dull trade on Friday as dollar conversions by exporters offset mild importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The rupee is expected to fall if the central bank fails to tighten interest rates or the country does not see strong inflows soon, some dealers said.

The spot rupee was at 138.90/139.10 per dollar at 0654 GMT, hardly changed from Thursday's close of 138.95/139.10. It hit a record low of 139.00 per dollar on Friday.

"Not much of importer demand is seen today," said a currency dealer asking not to be named. "Fast moving (import) goods will come in, but other imports like vehicles might slow down ahead of the budget."

The government will present the 2016 annual budget in November.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Wednesday that the rupee will be brought to an acceptable level before too long and interest rates, which have been on a rising trend, will be pushed down.

The central bank rejected all bids at a weekly t-bill auction on Wednesday, in a sign that dealers were bidding at higher yields than the central bank's expectation, traders said.

Results of last week's t-bill auction showed yields gaining between 20 and 26 basis points, with benchmark 91-day yields hitting a more than five-month high of 6.79 percent.

State-run banks, through which the central bank directs the market, did not sell dollars or give a reference rate for the currency as in the past, dealers said.

Dealers were reluctant to trade the currency below 139.00, which is seen as the central bank's desired level.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.08 percent up at 7,165.95 at 0659 GMT. Turnover stood at 237.6 million rupees ($1.71 million) ($1 = 139.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)